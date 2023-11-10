Aaron Simmons holds “My Hometown” show, free tickets for veterans

Aaron Simmons
Aaron Simmons(Aaron Simmons)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Aaron Simmons is from Stewartville, but he travels the country doing what he loves - singing. He is a singer/songwriter that now resides in Nashville. He is back this weekend though, for his “My Hometown” show in his hometown of Stewartville.

Simmons’ show happens to fall on Veterans Day. Tickets for veterans are free for this concert. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the concert beginning at 6 p.m.

It’s being held at the Stewartville Civic Center. General admission tickets are $25. You can purchase them here.

You can follow Aaron Simmons here:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Website

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
Teen arrested following Rochester school incident involving knife
Rochester Public Library
Charges filed against former Rochester city employee after camera found in bathroom
Family speaking out
Family speaks out after La Quinta carbon monoxide incident
Tractor and pickup collide in Fillmore County
Tractor and pickup collide in Fillmore County

Latest News

Madhouse Wrestling
Madhouse Wrestling debuts in Rochester
Josh Alton
Josh Alton Headlines Goonie’s Comedy Club
Rochester Civic Music
Acclaimed Jordanian Singer Farah Siraj joins Midwest Access
Mitchell's Movie Minute
Mitchell’s Movie Minute: Priscilla, The Marvels