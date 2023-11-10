Aaron Simmons holds “My Hometown” show, free tickets for veterans

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Aaron Simmons is from Stewartville, but he travels the country doing what he loves - singing. He is a singer/songwriter that now resides in Nashville. He is back this weekend though, for his “My Hometown” show in his hometown of Stewartville.

Simmons’ show happens to fall on Veterans Day. Tickets for veterans are free for this concert. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the concert beginning at 6 p.m.

It’s being held at the Stewartville Civic Center. General admission tickets are $25. You can purchase them here.

