Young women exploring trades, technology and transportation

Minnesota State College SE(KTTC)
By Tom Overlie
Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There is a workforce shortage in trade, technology, and transportation. It’s been the focus of the past year in Tom Overlie’s series “Critical Careers”. The shortage impacts business and industry resulting in the loss of tens of millions of dollars.

One solution? Recruiting more young women into these high-demand, high-paying occupations. That’s what Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona is doing. With support from the National Science Foundation, the college offered a day for high school women in grades 10-12 to explore options in trades, technology, and transportation.

Dawn Lubahn with Minnesota State College Southeast says, “All of our programs are two years or less, and you can graduate with a certificate and have a living, family-sustaining wage. Days like today (for high school women) are fun, hands-on engaging programs that lead to really good jobs.”

More than 75 young women attended today’s event. Coordinators say it shows how many young people are interested in pursuing promising careers in industries like trades, technology, and transportation. You can check out these and other trades in Critical Careers.

