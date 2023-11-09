Wisconsin Assembly slated to pass $2 billion tax cut headed for a veto by Gov. Tony Evers

FILE - A man walks by the Wisconsin Capitol, Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. Democratic voters...
FILE - A man walks by the Wisconsin Capitol, Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. Democratic voters hoping to undo Republican-drawn Wisconsin legislative district boundary maps told the new liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, that it should draw new maps by March 2024 that would force every lawmaker to stand for election under redrawn lines in 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)(Scott Bauer | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature was scheduled to give final approval Thursday to a $2 billion income tax cut that’s part of a package also targeting child care costs, which Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is expected to veto.

The Senate passed the proposal last month, so the Assembly's approval will send it to Evers.

Republicans gutted a $1 billion Evers package he called on them to pass in a special session in September and instead put forward an income tax cut Evers has already vetoed.

Evers and the Legislature have been at odds for months over tax cuts and funding for child care services.

Evers had called on the Legislature to pass a package that included $365 million in new child care funding; a $65 million boost in University of Wisconsin funding; $200 million to pay for a new engineering building at UW-Madison; $243 million to create a new 12-week family medical leave program for Wisconsin workers and millions more for workforce education and grant programs.

Republicans rejected that in favor of their alternative plan up for final approval Thursday.

The measure would cut taxes from 5.3% to 4.4% for individual income between $27,630 and $304,170 and married couples between $18,420 and $405,550.

