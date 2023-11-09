Windy and cold today; Breezy, warmer weather next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A day after a weak storm system brought clouds and sprinkles to the area, we’re dealing with the sunniest and also the windiest day of the week. Cold air is blowing into the region from the Plains on the heels of the departing storm system, making for a windy and cold Thursday. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 40s. West winds will reach 30 to 40 miles per hour at times today, especially around the noon hour, making it feel like the 30s.

Winds will diminish this evening with partly cloudy skies in the overnight hours. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 20s with wind chill values in the teens.

Friday will feature occasional sunshine and clouds as colder air slowly settles in from the northwest. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 30s to around 40 in the area with a cool northwest breeze that will give us wind chill values in the 20s and low 30s.

South winds will develop this weekend as warmer air begins to build northward into the region. Expect sunshine with increasing cloud cover on Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s with a south breeze gusting to 25 miles per hour. Sunday will be breezier and warmer. Clouds will thin out in the afternoon, and under a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

The jet stream in the upper levels of the atmosphere will shift northward next week, allowing a warm air mass to build northward into the region. (maxuser | KTTC)

An upper-level atmospheric pattern shift will allow some incredibly warm air to surge northward into the Upper Midwest. Mostly sunny skies will be the rule at least to start the week while gusty south winds continue to pump in the warmth. High temperatures will climb from the mid-50s on Monday to the upper 50s and low 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. Readings will cool to the mid-50s next Friday with partly sunny skies. The following weekend will be cooler with high temperatures in the 40s.

