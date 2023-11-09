Veterans Day at Whitlock-Sonnenberg VFW post 1215

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Veterans Day is Saturday and there are many events going on in the region to honor those who have served our country.

Chad Stowers joined Midwest Access Thursday to share more about the happenings at Whitlock-Sonnenberg VFW post 1215.

For all the details, click here.

The Mess Hall is located at 2775 43rd St NW, Rochester.

To join, or learn more about Whitlock-Sonnenberg VFW post 1215, click here.

