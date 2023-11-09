Two Southeast Minnesota nonprofits awarded $15,000 to help fight homelessness

Minn. (KTTC) – Some local nonprofits have received some major funding to help fight homelessness.

Thursday, Affinity Plus Foundation announced the recipients of its Housing Stability Grants, including two in Southeast Minnesota.

The Landing in Rochester and Let’s Erase the Stigma in Winona both received $15,000 from the program.

The money will go toward addressing homelessness and other barriers commonly experienced by people attempting to find and keep stable housing.

