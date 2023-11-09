Two Southeast Minnesota nonprofits awarded $15,000 to help fight homelessness

Homeless (generic)
Homeless (generic)(Unsplash)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Minn. (KTTC) – Some local nonprofits have received some major funding to help fight homelessness.

Thursday, Affinity Plus Foundation announced the recipients of its Housing Stability Grants, including two in Southeast Minnesota.

The Landing in Rochester and Let’s Erase the Stigma in Winona both received $15,000 from the program.

The money will go toward addressing homelessness and other barriers commonly experienced by people attempting to find and keep stable housing.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools $100 million technology referendum fails
Rochester Public Library
Charges filed against former Rochester city employee after camera found in bathroom
Repeated shoplifting incidents prompt changes for Rochester business
Repeated shoplifting incidents prompt changes for Rochester business
City of Rochester
City of Rochester sales tax levy extended

Latest News

A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Teen arrested following school incident involving knife
Road Construction Ahead
MnDOT to host informational meeting on Interstate 90/Highway 52 interchange Thursday
New restaurant 35 Brew Street Bar and Grill is opening at Diamond Jo Casino on Thursday.
Diamond Joe new restaurant
Austin city leaders are looking to replace its 100-year-old dam system with a new tourist...
Austin MN whitewater park, Darian Leddy reports