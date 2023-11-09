Teen arrested following school incident involving knife

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One teen was arrested after allegedly brandishing and attempting to use a knife during a fight on Rochester Century schoolgrounds Wednesday.

According to Rochester Police Department, Century High School administration contacted the school’s resource officer just after 2:30 p.m. to report the fight, which involved several students.

Police say the investigation indicated that a student with a knife threatened several other students and a teacher. During the fight, one student received a minor injury.

The student with the knife was arrested and taken to the Anoka County Juvenile Detention Center. He is a 15-year-old from Rochester.

He faces felony charges for 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, threats of violence, and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property. He faces misdemeanor charges for 5th degree assault and disorderly conduct brawling.

Police say there are no known additional threats to students and staff.

