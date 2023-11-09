Rochester man accused of possessing child sex abuse material makes first court appearance

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man made his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court Thursday at 8:30 a.m. after allegedly possessing child sex abuse material.

According to court documents, 74-year-old Jack Richard Landon faces six felony charges after he was accused of possessing pornographic work of a minor under 14.

Landon’s bond was set at $50,000, without conditions. The judge also mandated all of Landon’s internet use must be through a monitoring device, with no unsupervised contact with minors.

Landon has been denied a public attorney; however, in court, Landon told the judge he cannot afford a private attorney.

His next hearing is set for December 12 at 9 a.m.

