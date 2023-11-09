Rochester man accused of possessing child sex abuse material makes first court appearance
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man made his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court Thursday at 8:30 a.m. after allegedly possessing child sex abuse material.
According to court documents, 74-year-old Jack Richard Landon faces six felony charges after he was accused of possessing pornographic work of a minor under 14.
Landon’s bond was set at $50,000, without conditions. The judge also mandated all of Landon’s internet use must be through a monitoring device, with no unsupervised contact with minors.
Landon has been denied a public attorney; however, in court, Landon told the judge he cannot afford a private attorney.
His next hearing is set for December 12 at 9 a.m.
