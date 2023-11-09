Rochester clothing company shows off fall and winter style

Minnesota Chicks
Minnesota Chicks(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Chicks is a Rochester clothing company started by Kara Gauthier.

She and some of her models joined Midwest Access on Thursday to show off some fall and winter styles.

Shoppers usually find her product on her website online, here, but ‘Minnesota Chicks’ often can be found at popup shops.

Upcoming shows are at the Mayo Civic CEnter for the 4th annual Holiday Craft and Business Show. That will be from 8-4 p.m. They will also be at Sargent’s on 2nd for S’Mores & Santa on November 24-26.

For additional popup locations, you can follow ‘Minnesota Chicks’ on social media.

Link to Facebook page, here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
Rochester Public Library
Charges filed against former Rochester city employee after camera found in bathroom
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools $100 million technology referendum fails
Repeated shoplifting incidents prompt changes for Rochester business
Repeated shoplifting incidents prompt changes for Rochester business
Rochester Public Schools
Century parents notified of school incident involving a knife

Latest News

Corn water tower in Rochester
Touring Graham Park with County Commissioner Kiscaden
Iceland
KTTC Iceland tour returns after spectacular trip
Veterans and active-duty military members enjoy breakfast and a discount at Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee’s Annual Veterans Day Breakfast to be held on Friday
Wine Tasting at 125 LIVE
Wine Tasting at 125 LIVE