Rochester clothing company shows off fall and winter style

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Chicks is a Rochester clothing company started by Kara Gauthier.

She and some of her models joined Midwest Access on Thursday to show off some fall and winter styles.

Shoppers usually find her product on her website online, here, but ‘Minnesota Chicks’ often can be found at popup shops.

Upcoming shows are at the Mayo Civic CEnter for the 4th annual Holiday Craft and Business Show. That will be from 8-4 p.m. They will also be at Sargent’s on 2nd for S’Mores & Santa on November 24-26.

For additional popup locations, you can follow ‘Minnesota Chicks’ on social media.

Link to Facebook page, here.

