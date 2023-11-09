November Jefferson Award Winner: Elaine Case

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KXLT) – Some volunteers stand out from the rest. Elaine Case is one of these people.

“I’ve had the privilege of working by Elaine for the last ten years, and I’ve seen first hand her impact,” said United Way of Olmsted County CEO Jerome Ferson.

Elaine says she has a passion for children. It shows in her commitment to her United Way initiative: Cradle 2 Career.

“Cradle 2 career is a very important initiative. Very important to me,” said Elaine Case. “I worked with them to instigate cradle 2 career.”

Cradle 2 Career’s goal is to bring resource to youth in need.

“Elaine and what she brought to the party was the energy champion, I would place that on the shoulders of Elaine,” Ferson said.

Elaine and her husband have been married for 28 years, and he says it’s always ‘go, go, go’ with her.

“We got married here in Rochester,” said Elaine’s husband Bill Wiktor. “She has been always going foot to the pedal even at her career at IBM. When she retired, she got actively involved from a volunteer standpoint.”

Giving her time up, to help others. Elaine says she’s not sure when she will stop.

“I have no idea how long I will keep volunteering,” Case said. “Volunteering is something very key to me and brings my life purpose.”

“She’s left a mark on the projects she touches. She is well-deserving of the award,” Ferson said.

