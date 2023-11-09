New restaurant at Diamond Jo Casino opens this week

New restaurant 35 Brew Street Bar and Grill is opening at Diamond Jo Casino on Thursday.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Casino owners say the restaurant will offer a variety of American favorites and pub-style fare in an elevated yet casual environment.

It’s located just inside the doors of the west entrance of Diamond Jo Casino, located off I-35 at Exit 214.

35 Brew Street will open Monday through Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays the restaurant will open at 11 am and close at 9 pm.

