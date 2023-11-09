MnDOT to host informational meeting on Interstate 90/Highway 52 interchange Thursday

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is hosting an informational meeting on a project to reconstruct the Interstate 90/Highway 52 interchange southeast of Rochester.

The meeting goes from 3:30-5:30 P.M. at Southeast Service Cooperative’s Wood Lake Meeting Center. The address is 210 Wood Lake Drive SE Rochester, MN.

MnDOT is planning to replace the I-90 bridges over Highway 52, construct a new ramp for southbound Hwy 52 to eastbound I-90, reconstruct all ramps and loops and replace large culverts under interchange ramps.

The construction will take place from 2024-2026.

