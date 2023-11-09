KTTC Iceland tour returns after spectacular trip

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thanks to Collette Travel, KTTC and some of our fantastic viewers were able to take in the sights and sounds of Iceland. Midwest Access host and producer, Kamie Roesler, was able to travel with other guests from the Rochester area to the land of fire and ice.

They were able to travel to Iceland’s capital of Reykjavík, go on a northern lights cruise, see the Golden Circle, swim in the Blue Lagoon and more.

Check the attached video for a sneak peak into their trip

KTTC is partnering with Collette Travel for other trips as well, you can find those below.

KTTC Spain 2023 with Jess Abrahamson.

KTTC Ireland 2024 with Ted Schmidt.

