Hy-Vee’s Annual Veterans Day Breakfast to be held on Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hy-Vee, Inc. announces the start of a monthlong campaign to honor our nation’s military heroes in its communities. Every November, Hy-Vee salutes our nation’s veterans and active-duty military through the Hy-Vee Homefront initiative, which includes fundraising and a free Veterans Day breakfast.

Veterans Day Dine-In Breakfast – Nov. 10

Hy-Vee will hold its annual Veterans Day Breakfast on Friday, Nov. 10, which is a federally recognized holiday. Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region will offer all veterans and active-duty military members a free buffet-style breakfast from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Additionally, veterans and active-duty military will receive 15% off their grocery purchases on Friday, Nov. 10 when they shop at Hy-Vee, Dollar Fresh Market and Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations.

Visit hy-vee.com/homefront for more information about Hy-Vee Homefront and the partner organizations that support veterans, active-duty military members and their families.

