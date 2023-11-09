Family speaks out after La Quinta carbon monoxide incident

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – What started as a fun Saturday afternoon turned tragic, and nearly deadly at the La Quinta Inn & Suites in southeast Rochester, when carbon monoxide from the hotel’s swimming pool heater was unknowingly emitted into the pool area.

“This has changed the trajectory of our lives, and it took 30 minutes.”

Four individuals needed immediate medical attention, including the Tipton’s three-year-old daughter, Rosalind.

“This has changed the trajectory of our lives, and it took 30 minutes,” said Rosalind’s mother, Jordyn. “She was unresponsive, and her lips were white.”

Thanks to the heroic efforts of a CPR-trained bystander, Rosalind is now on the path to recovery, which her parents say has been a challenge so far.

“Thank God that Cindy Clement, a trained ICU nurse, was in the building,” said Gordon Johnson, the Tipton’s attorney. “I’ve represented well over 100 carbon monoxide poisoning cases, and Rosalind is probably as close to death as anybody I’ve ever represented.”

Now, the Tipton family is fighting back. Along with the other victims, they are being represented by Johnson, a Chicago based attorney who has dedicated his career to representing carbon monoxide victims.

Johnson says this incident could have easily been avoided had the main pool area been equipped with a carbon monoxide detector.

“It’s simply a matter of going down to the Home Depot and getting one and putting it in in every room,” Johnson said.

According to Minnesota State Statute 299F.51: all new buildings considered to be dwellings must have a carbon monoxide detector within ten feet of a room lawfully considered to be a bedroom, or room for sleeping. This law does not mention anything about requiring these detectors in public places, such as a pool area.

To the Tipton family, saving someone from harm is worth the minor inconvenience of buying a carbon monoxide detector.

“Something that costs 30 dollars per monitor, my whole life changed in 30 minutes and that was completely unnecessary for 30 dollars,” said Jordyn Tipton.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.