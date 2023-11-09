Family homeless shelter overwhelmed by demand, plans for expansion.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In 2022, more than 600 students at Rochester Public Schools were touched by homelessness or housing instability. This school year, another 100 have been reported.

That staggering number is according to Olmsted County housing program manager Mary O’Neil.

“Family homelessness tends to be hidden because they will typically double up with a family or even sleep in their cars,” O’Neil explained.

Family Promise Rochester, the only shelter for families in the county, can handle three families at a time. Executive director Erin Sinnwell reports the shelter has a hard time keeping up with demand.

“We generally have around 30 to 35 families on our wait list since COVID-19 and it’s a lot. It’s a lot of evictions, it’s a lot of Rochester not having a lot of affordable housing,” Sinnwell said. Prior to the pandemic Family Promise usually had around 15 families on its wait list.

The wait list will soon shorten, thanks to the county and more than $600,000 in funding from the state, more vulnerable families will have a place to call home.

“It’s very difficult for children specifically in their developmental stages and education, health, for anyone to be homeless. So, this is an exciting time to see this opportunity available for Minnesota families,” Senator Carla Nelson said.

While it is still early, since the 2024 legislative session falls on a bonding year, Nelson explained the state could see more bonds for housing infrastructure like this one. Nelson also explained the funding used to purchase the new building is from a 2021 tax bill for local homelessness prevention aid and the state housing tax credit.

Located in southeast Rochester near Highway 14, this once vacant building will house eight to 12 families, provide stability and services to help them back on their feet.

“It’s really hard being the only homeless shelter in Rochester for families so it will be absolutely wonderful to house more than three families at a time,” Sinnwell said.

Family Promise hopes to begin renovations soon and open its doors in the middle of 2024.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.