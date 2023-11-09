Excitement from Rochester Chamber following support for sales tax option

Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce Board Chair reacts to sales tax levy extension
Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce Board Chair reacts to sales tax levy extension
By Eric Min
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester voters gave the green light to approving an extension of the city’s half-percent sales tax on Tuesday.

Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Scott Eggert said he is pleased voters supported the measure, which will extend the tax for a maximum of 24 years or until the associated projects are repaid, whichever comes first.

“It would be a great thing for Rochester and the community. And I think sometimes, they will be out-of-sight, out-of-mind, and you don’t realize how this can impact. And then, I think the 43% that goes from our visitor travelers to this is such a major impact to our community. It’s really a success that this passed.”

Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Scott Eggert

The money from the tax will raise $205 million for street projects, flood control, water quality work, an economic vitality fund, and a new regional sports and recreation complex.

The vote passed with 10,567 (53.60%) votes of support, with 9,146 (46.4%) votes in opposition of the ballot question.

The half-percent sales tax has existed in Rochester since 1983. It was a way for the city to save up money for Rochester’s flood mitigation costs after floodwaters ravaged the city in 1978. The tax was most recently extended in 2012.

The city estimates that bonds for financing the projects could be paid within 17 years by the local sales tax.

