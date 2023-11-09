City leaders working to bring whitewater course to Cedar River in downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Austin city leaders are looking to replace its 100-year-old dam system with a new tourist destination.

It all started when Austin resident Nathan Smit was kayaking and fishing on the Cedar River, and he kept running into dams. He then pulled up a map of the river traveling into Iowa and noticed the water in Charles City Iowa looked different.

It was because there was a whitewater park there. It’s the first of its kind in Iowa.

So, Smit wanted to bring that idea to Austin which would also be the first in Minnesota. He started the Austin Whitewater Project.

“We’re a river city, and it’s time we embrace it. It allows us to embrace that identity. Also, it will help bring more tourists and vibrancy to this part of the downtown, which is exciting. We already have the number one tourist destination in this area of the Spam Museum. Can you imagine going to the Spam Museum and then going whitewater after? It’s just pretty cool,” Smit said.

The goal is to re-purpose the old dam with five rapid pools, all while retaining the same surface-water elevation. To create the rapids, crews would build drops, the first three above the dam, another at the dam and a final one just downstream.

Austin Cedar River Whitewater design (KTTC)

Project leaders say if built, this would be a free attraction for people of all income levels, abilities and interests.

“The city actually started along this stretch, and there used to be rapids, right where the dam went. That’s why they put the dam there because the water was flowing rapidly. So, it’s kind of a resurrection of our history. At the same time and just a different approach for reengaging with our watershed,” Smit said.

Most recently, the city of Austin completed a feasibility study on the project. Researchers found it was possible to make this happen with a price tag of $10 million.

Right now, project and city leaders are looking to secure some state and federal grants as well as funding from the Hormel Foundation.

Once funding is secured and permits are acquired, construction would take about 6 months to a year. The goal is to get this started by 2026.

