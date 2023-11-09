Century parents notified of school incident involving a knife

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Wednesday afternoon fight on Rochester Century schoolgrounds led to a student brandishing a knife.

KTTC has obtained a letter sent to parents following the incident written by Century Principal Monde Schwartz.

In the letter, Schwartz stated, “Thankfully, the weapon did not cause an injury and was secured by a staff member.”

Schwartz said the students involved in the fight were being dealt with according to the school’s disciplinary process. She also noted the school district’s internal investigation is considered complete.

Meantime, she said the Rochester Police Department is conducting its own investigation. KTTC is working to get more information from Rochester Police.

According to Schwartz, a video of the fight may be circulating, which she said “is disturbing.”

KTTC has seen a video being shared among Century students that appears to show a large fight. One person in the video appears to have something in his hand and strikes another person. We are working to verify the source of the video and the district’s claims of no injuries.

“We want to assure Century families that we take this matter very seriously,” Schwartz said in the letter. “The safety and security at our schools are top priority.”

Stay with KTTC for additional details on this developing story.

Below is the letter issued by Principal Schwartz.

Dear Century families,

A fight broke out this afternoon between five Century students by the bus entry doors. One of the students in the fight brandished a knife. Thankfully, the weapon did not cause an injury and was secured by a staff member.

The students who were involved in the fight are being dealt with according to our disciplinary process outlined in our Student Handbook, and the Rochester Police Department (RPD) is conducting its own investigation.

We know a video of the fight may be circulating; The video is disturbing. We want to assure Century families that we take this matter very seriously. The safety and security at our schools are our top priority.

We also want to reiterate that School Board Policy 501 prohibits students from possessing, using, or distributing weapons. A “weapon” includes any object, device, or instrument designed as a weapon or through its use is capable of threatening or producing bodily harm or which may be used to inflict self-injury including, but not limited to, any firearm, whether loaded or unloaded; air guns; pellet guns; BB guns; rifles, pistols, stun guns; all knives; blades; clubs; metal knuckles; nunchucks (nunchaku); throwing stars; explosives; any combustible or flammable liquid; fireworks; tear gas, mace and other propellants; ammunition; poisons; chains; arrows; and objects that have been modified to serve as a weapon. Students are also prohibited from possessing, using, or distributing items intended to look like weapons.

RPS’ internal investigation into this incident is complete. Century Administration and District Senior Leadership will continue cooperating with RPD on their investigation.

Thank you,

Monde Schwartz

Century Principal

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.