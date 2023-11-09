Bell ringers wanted for annual Salvation Army campaign

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The holiday season is upon us and the Rochester Salvation Army is once again looking for help ringing bells.

The organization currently has 2,000 hours of registered volunteers for it’s red kettle program, but it still has an additional 5,000 hours to fill.

New this year, the Salvation Army is experimenting with an alternative payment system for those that wish to donate, but don’t have any cash on them.

“So, you’ll see three machines on the kettle stand: one for $5 gifts, $10 gifts and $20 gifts, and its truly as easy as tap your phone, tap your card, tap your watch and then walk away,” Rochester Salvation Army Director of Community Engagement Rebecca Snapp said. “You know the challenge with getting online is it takes so much longer, when people give cash it’s an instantaneous gift and they kind of move on with their day and were hoping that the presence of this machine gives people that same accessibility.”

That new payment option will only be available at the Hy-Vee Barlow location.

You’ll begin seeing the red kettles on Friday, November 12 at 17 locations around Rochester.

Click here to sign up for a volunteer opportunity.

