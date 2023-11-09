Back to the drawing board for Lewiston-Altura school leaders

LEWISTON, Minn. (KTTC) – Lewiston-Altura School District Superintendent Gwen Carman told KTTC Wednesday she was disappointed taxpayers said “no” not once, but three times at the polls.

L-A voters rejected a tax levy question and two bond questions for building improvements on Tuesday.

The school district was looking to increase the annual amount of funding per student by $708 and also seeking about $39 million in additional tax dollars for building projects.

The levy question failed by just 12 votes, but the bond questions were not nearly as close.

“We remain committed to our goals which are financial sustainability for the school district and having safe and quality facilities for our students and staffs, and so we will continue to consider our options to move forward.”

Superintendent Carman said the school district’s immediate focus will be on its financial situation, and balancing student and building needs with the current dollars available.

