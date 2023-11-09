Another failed bond referendum for Stewartville Schools

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The voters have spoken in Stewartville and have soundly rejected the school district’s latest proposed referendum.

This was a $62 million, two-question referendum put forth by the school board to address several needs.

Question 1 would have built a new K through two school and made improvements to other buildings. This question received 26% of the “yes” vote.

Question 2 was contingent on the passage of question one, and would have constructed, among other things, a second athletic court at that new K through two school. It got 24% of the “yes” vote.

“It’s more disappointment in our inability to connect and to engage exactly what they want out of improvement to our district and our schools,” Stewartville School Board Vice Chair Ryan Ravenhorst said. “So, in a nutshell, we’re disappointed that once again were unable to make that connection.”

The school district looks to evaluate what went wrong with the election, with its first step is to reach out to those who casted “no” on their ballot.

“I would strongly urge those people to reach out to us and say why,” Ravenhorst said.” “Was it financial? Was it the scope? We would really like to know, because the needs are still here, and they are not going away and we have to find a solution. We want those solutions to line up with the public needs and wants.”

While the next steps for the school district are uncertain at this time, voters who were in favor of the referendum remain hopeful the district and community will be able to eventually agree on a plan that fits the needs and wants of both sides.

“As a school community as a school board, and the broader community that we can,” Stewartville Resident Sara Lassig said. “We kind of have to be able to focus on the youth and the future of this community and other communities, so I am hopeful, but it won’t happen without a lot of hard work, I’m sure.”

At this time district leaders stated they will continue reach out to voters to learn more on why they rejected the ballot, and what can be improved for the future.

