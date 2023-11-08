Wabasha-Kellogg voters pass $16.2 million referendum

Wabasha-Kellogg school leaders are asking for an additional $16.2 million from district...
Wabasha-Kellogg school leaders are asking for an additional $16.2 million from district taxpayers.(Wabasha-Kellogg Schools)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WABASHA & KELLOGG, Minn. (KTTC) – Wabasha-Kellogg voters have voted to pass an additional $16.2 million from district taxpayers via one question on Tuesday’s ballot.

The vote passed with 762 (61.95%) voting yes with 468 (38.05%) voting no.

The now approved question includes proposed projects in six areas: updates and replacements to current building infrastructure and systems, improvements to the present career and technical education labs, renovations to the existing high school science rooms, construction of a secure main building entrance, updates to restrooms, and renovations to high school classrooms and the school’s media center.

These projects would result in an additional $94 on the tax roll for the owner of a $150,000 home. That’s less than $8 more a month.

