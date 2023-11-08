Temperature dip on Friday; Warm and windy weather next week

50s and 60s are possible next week
By Nick Jansen
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm and windy conditions are on the way for the weekend and next week. However, before we get next week, there will be a temperature drop to end the work week.

Tonight's forecast
Tonight's forecast(KTTC)

Overnight lows Wednesday night will drop into the lower 30s with partly cloudy skies. Wind will be out of the west around 10-25 mph with gusts reaching near 30 mph.

Tomorrow's forecast
Tomorrow's forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s with strong westerly winds. Skies will finally clear giving us mostly sunny skies throughout the afternoon. A weak boundary will move through on Thursday which will lead to below seasonal temperatures on Friday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures on Friday will be in the lower 40s with partly cloudy. Wind speeds will calm to around 5-10 mph throughout the day on Friday. Lows into Saturday morning will drop into the middle 20s.

Temperatures will warm into the middle 40s near seasonal averages on Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Sunday will start our streak of 50-degree days. Highs will stay in the middle and upper 50s Monday through late next week.

Nick

