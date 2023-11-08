Stewartville voters reject $62 million referendum questions

Stewartville voters had $62 million questions to answer on Nov. 7
Stewartville voters had $62 million questions to answer on Nov. 7
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Stewartville voters have rejected both questions on the ballot this year which would’ve totaled $62 million.

Question 1 would’ve called for $55,670,000 for acquiring and improving school sites, which would include building a new K-2 school, as well as improvements throughout the district to existing buildings.

1,683 people (74%) voted no while 596 (26%) voted yes for Question 1.

Question 2 would’ve called for $7,250,000 to construct a second athletic court at the new proposed K-2 school, a new community fitness center and weight room at the high school and renovating the middle school weight room into a classroom.

Question 2 could only pass if Question 1 passed. Still, 1,535 people (76%) voted against Question 2 with 480 (24%) voting for it.

Superintendent Belinda Selfors said next steps will include reviewing options and steps moving forward in resolving issues related to the district’s facilities.

“While we are disappointed in the result of this election, we respect the decision made by voters and thank everyone who took this opportunity to make their voice heard,” Stewartville School Board Chair Nichol Ramaker. “Our district is committed to continuing to provide our students with a high-quality education.”

