Spring Grove approves Question 1, rejects Question 2

SPRING GROVE, Minn. (KTTC) – Spring Grove voters in the school district have voted to pass Question 1 but reject Question 2.

Question 1 passed with 59.3% of the vote, with a tally of 374 voting yes and 257 voting no.

Question 1 carries a price tag of $12.195 million. School leaders say that money would be used for six project areas: updates to old building systems, window and roof replacements, expanded kitchen and cafeteria spaces, additional art room space, updates to the high school woodshop and renovations to restrooms and locker rooms.

Question 2 would’ve cost $4.1 million to build a new career and technical education lab in the school’s existing courtyard.

This question failed with only 45.4% of the vote with 339 voting no and 282 voting yes.

