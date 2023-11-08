Seasonably cool this week; A long warm spell starts this weekend
High temps will be much warmer next week
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The same storm system that brought clouds and a few stray showers to the area Tuesday is keeping things gray and a bit unsettled today as well. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with a chance of sprinkles or a few stray spotty rain showers. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s and a light northwest breeze.
Winds will pick up a bit tonight in the wake of the departing storm system. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling from the 40s in the evening to the low 30s later in the night. A westerly breeze will gust to 20 miles per hour after midnight.
Thursday will be windy and cool with abundant sunshine throughout the day. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 40s with west winds gusting to 35 miles per hour. Wind chill values will be in the 30s for the most part.
After a bright and chilly Friday featuring high temperatures in the low 40s and a slight northwest breeze, warmer air will again work its way into the Upper Midwest over the weekend. Expect partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-40s on Saturday and then mostly sunny weather on Sunday with a gusty south breeze working to pull in more of that mild air. High temperatures will be in the low 50s to round out the weekend Sunday afternoon.
The upcoming week will be bright and mild with high temperatures in the mid and upper 50s through next Friday. There may be a little rain later in the following weekend and high temperatures will be in the low 50s.
