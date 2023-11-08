Seasonably cool this week; A long warm spell starts this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The same storm system that brought clouds and a few stray showers to the area Tuesday is keeping things gray and a bit unsettled today as well. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with a chance of sprinkles or a few stray spotty rain showers. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s and a light northwest breeze.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with sprinkles this afternoon and light winds. Clouds will clear in the evening. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of sprinkles or stray showers this afternoon. (KTTC)

Winds will pick up a bit tonight in the wake of the departing storm system. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling from the 40s in the evening to the low 30s later in the night. A westerly breeze will gust to 20 miles per hour after midnight.

Winds will reach 30 to 40 miles per hour on Thursday. (KTTC)

Thursday will be windy and cool with abundant sunshine throughout the day. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 40s with west winds gusting to 35 miles per hour. Wind chill values will be in the 30s for the most part.

The windiest days will be Thursday, Sunday, and Monday. (KTTC)

After a bright and chilly Friday featuring high temperatures in the low 40s and a slight northwest breeze, warmer air will again work its way into the Upper Midwest over the weekend. Expect partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-40s on Saturday and then mostly sunny weather on Sunday with a gusty south breeze working to pull in more of that mild air. High temperatures will be in the low 50s to round out the weekend Sunday afternoon.

Sunshine will dominate our weather over the next week. Temps will warm from the 40s to the 50s early next week. (KTTC)

The upcoming week will be bright and mild with high temperatures in the mid and upper 50s through next Friday. There may be a little rain later in the following weekend and high temperatures will be in the low 50s.

High temps will warm from the 40s to the 50s over the weekend and for next week. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Wednesday, November 8, 2023. There will be a chance of sprinkles or spotty showers today, otherwise expect a gray and cool day with temperatures climbing to around 50°. After a windy and cool Thursday, temperatures will warm over the weekend to the 50s. Temperature readings next week will be at least 10° above average each day. #weatherman #weather #kttcwx #minnesota ♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.