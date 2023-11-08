Rochester Public Schools $100 million technology referendum fails

Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester voters have rejected a tax levy question posed by Rochester Public Schools (RPS).

Rochester Public Schools asked the voters for $10.15 million annually for 10 years. If approved, the money would’ve seen $7 million freed up from the general fund being used for technology, as well as an additional $3 million per year to maximize technology use and support the financial plan.

11,248 (50.72%) people voted no while 10,930 (49.28%) voted yes for the measure.

KTTC tried to get comment Tuesday night from RPS but was told school leaders would not be available until Wednesday morning.

