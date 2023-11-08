Repeated shoplifting incidents prompt changes for Rochester business

Repeated shoplifting incidents prompt changes for Rochester business
Repeated shoplifting incidents prompt changes for Rochester business(KTTC)
By Matt Rineer
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), more than half of U.S. retail business have increased technology and software solution budgets in the past year to ease shoplifting.

That is the case for Real Deals in Rochester, which specializes in home décor and women’s fashion. The business reported a spike in shoplifting in recent months, with the store losing nearly $1,000 in sales in the past two months.

“This year has been a really bad year, we’re noticing things on a daily basis some weeks, definitely a weekly basis,” Real Deals Owner Ashley Moberg said. “My frustration level with all of it just kept building and building, just how sad I was for the store.”

Moberg added the items being stolen include jewelry, shoes and other small items.

As a result, Real Deals is implementing new security tactics, including putting in additional security cameras among other measures.

“Unfortunately, being a small business, our funds are pretty limited, and I also don’t want that feeling of like you’re being watched when you come in and watched when you leave. I think it takes away the ‘funness’ of the store,” Moberg explained.

Moberg said she’s been deeply impacted as a result of these shoplifting incidents. After recently taking to Facebook, to announce the string of thefts, Moberg stated customers were quick to show their support.

“They love this store as much as we love this store, and they want to protect it to and a lot of people understand that theft can ruin a business, not just our morale to keep it open but just financially wise,” Moberg said.

According to NRF, shoplifting can force a retailer to close a specific store location, reduce its operating hours, and reduce or alter in-store product selections.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olmsted County deputy Mathew Adamson was arrested for solicitation of a minor Nov. 2, 2023.
Olmsted County deputy arrested for solicitation of a child
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
Voting Booth
Your guide to Election Day 2023 on Nov. 7
Rochester Public Schools
No School for RPS students Tuesday
RPS says it has dealt with a racial slur incident on a bus ride home on Friday, October 27.
RPS responds to alleged racial slur incident on Dakota Middle School bus

Latest News

High ranking for Hormel Foods when it comes to employment for veterans
04/2023
Walz, DEED, announce $10 million in investments for small businesses
Cannabis Ordinance
Lake Mills Community School
Lake Mills teacher being investigated for professional misconduct