RCTC Yellowjackets success under Terrence Isaac

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – “Oh man, it feels it feels great. Just a just a hard work that the guys put in. I mean, it’s just amazing just to see it pay off,” said Head Coach, Terrence Isaac.

The Yellowjackets finished the 2023 regular season, 6-2, and claimed the MCAC Championship, Sunday. Next is the NJCAA Division-III National Championship.

“Man, I love playing for him,” mentioned linebacker, Keshawn Johnson. “That’s the best coach I’ve ever had. He’s the man with the plan. When he says something -- he said he told Rochester he’s gonna bring him a championship, and he did. And now we’re going to. Bring him a national championship.

All of this year’s sophomore class has offers to continue playing college football past JUCO.

“He puts in a lot of work behind the scenes,” added wide receiver, Terrence Isaac Jr. “He just doesn’t get enough credit for it. You know, he’s always in the office late nights sending off film, talking to coaches.”

But for Isaac, coaching is much deeper than just the game of football, “It’s all about relationships and it’s just, you know, we tell guys, you know, we’re just not here to coach you and then you move on. We’re here to, you know, years from now, I want to hear how you’re doing.”

“He always says he wants to go to your wedding and do things with you later on in life,” added Isaac Jr.

“I want to meet the family. I want to be invited to the wedding. I want all that good stuff,” said Coach Isaac.

Isaac Sr. is no stranger to the MCAC. He won two state titles as a player at Vermilion. Now, he’s going for his first national championship.

“I know that this program has a a rich history and has some great, tremendous athletes and coaches come through here. So I’m just glad to come in and be able to contribute to what they did,” stated Coach Isaac.

The National Championship is December 2 versus the College of DuPage, but until then, “Man, a lot of hard work, film study, resilience, playing for each other. Same old, same old,” ended Johnson.

