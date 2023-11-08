Phillip Turner sentenced in 2nd-degree attempted murder conviction

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Phillip Turner was sentenced Wednesday for his August 2nd-degree attempted murder conviction.

Turner, 35, was found guilty in August of attempted second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm. The judge said the attempted murder charge took precedence over the assault charges.

Turner shot 37-year-old Jessica Riedel in the back of the head on Christmas Eve, 2022. He did not try to help her and left her two young children with her in the apartment while she lay bleeding. Riedel requires 24/7 care due to the severity of her injuries.

On Wednesday, the judge sentenced Turner to a little more than 18 years in prison for the 2nd-degree-attempted murder charge. The judge said 2/3 of the sentence is to be served in prison, with 1/3 of it to be served on supervised release.

The judge sentenced Turner to five years for being a felon in possession for a firearm. The judge said 2/3 of the sentence will be served in prison and a 1/3 will be served on supervised release. Both sentences will be served concurrently.

