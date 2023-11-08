Pet of the Week: Po

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Each week Paws and Claws in Rochester introduces us to a Pet of the Week on Midwest Access. This week we would like to introduce you Po, a one-year-old male tuxedo cat.

Here’s what Paws and Claws had to say about Po:

Today’s chosen POW is Po - a one year old male black and white tuxedo cat who came to Paws and Claws on October 5th with what we guess to be his cat family consisting of a mom cat and 2 kittens. They were all found abandoned and in need of good homes. Po is now neutered. He is a friendly, active, chatty boy with pretty black and white markings and a distinctive white smudge on the left side of his face - like he had stolen a dollop of whipped cream. We think he would love to do that if he could!! Cats supposedly do love cream, right? Anyway this sweet boy would love to find a good home and become part of a family. Thank you for giving him a chance.

If you would like more information about Po and other animals for adoption, you can call (507) 288-7226

