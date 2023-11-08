Olmsted Medical Center receives Platinum Hospital Award

Olmsted Medical Center
Olmsted Medical Center(FREE TO USE)
By Eric Min
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Members of Olmsted Medical Center’s Team DAPP (Donate Life, Advanced Care Planning, Palliative Care, and Patient Rights) received the Platinum Hospital Award Wednesday afternoon for promoting organ donation.

This award is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It recognizes the hospital in encouraging employees and community members to enroll as organ, eye, and tissue donors.

It is the hospital’s 7th year in a row receiving the recognition.

”Olmsted Medical Center is very excited to receive this platinum award. This award recognizes select hospitals nationwide that have gone above beyond to promote organ, tissue, and eye donations.”

Olmsted Medical Center Licensed Social Worker Erica Hansen

The awarding ceremony invited a guest speaker who shared how receiving a kidney donation saved her life.

