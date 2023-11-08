A new way to stay active in the colder months

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) plans to launch its “Open Gym Pilot Program” starting Saturday, November 18 as a way for the youth to stay active during the cold months.

City council member Shaun Palmer proposed the program as a partnership with RPS. It will last for 30 weeks in the winter months and to cost $50,000 of contingency money.

RPS said it selected locations based on neighborhoods that might not have the access to paid gyms. This also gives an opportunity for the youngest learners to bring an adult and do some bonding.

“I think a pilot gives us the data to make a decision about the future,” Amy Eich, RPS executive director of community education and partnerships, said. “We think about, is this something the community will make use of? That’s an answer we’ll get from the pilot.”

Open gym will take place on Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 4 sites, including Gage Elementary School, Longfellow Choice Elementary School, Riverside Central Elementary School and Sunset Terrace Elementary School.

Each age group will have time slots on alternating weeks.

RPS said it plans to have flyers available with the dates, times and age groups next week.

