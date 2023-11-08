A new way to stay active in the colder months

By Charles Kelley
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) plans to launch its “Open Gym Pilot Program” starting Saturday, November 18 as a way for the youth to stay active during the cold months.

City council member Shaun Palmer proposed the program as a partnership with RPS. It will last for 30 weeks in the winter months and to cost $50,000 of contingency money.

RPS said it selected locations based on neighborhoods that might not have the access to paid gyms. This also gives an opportunity for the youngest learners to bring an adult and do some bonding.

“I think a pilot gives us the data to make a decision about the future,” Amy Eich, RPS executive director of community education and partnerships, said. “We think about, is this something the community will make use of? That’s an answer we’ll get from the pilot.”

Open gym will take place on Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 4 sites, including Gage Elementary School, Longfellow Choice Elementary School, Riverside Central Elementary School and Sunset Terrace Elementary School.

Each age group will have time slots on alternating weeks.

RPS said it plans to have flyers available with the dates, times and age groups next week.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn...
Albert Lea woman turns herself in for prison sentence after spending a year parenting newborn twins
Voting Booth
Your guide to Election Day 2023 on Nov. 7
RPD: Two arrested in Rochester after large fight, gunshots
Connor Bowman allegedly tried to poison his wife more than once.
New details shed light on what led up to Bowman poisoning
Repeated shoplifting incidents prompt changes for Rochester business
Repeated shoplifting incidents prompt changes for Rochester business

Latest News

RPS Open Gym Pilot Program
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds sits down with Political Director Dave Price to discuss her recent...
‘I don’t care what he says,’ Gov. Reynolds says about Trump’s attacks after she endorsed DeSantis instead
Rochester voters have voted to extend the city’s half-percent sales tax levy.
Rochester tax levy extension passes
Rochester voters have rejected a tax levy question posed by Rochester Public Schools (RPS).
RPS referendum fails