Lewiston-Altura voters reject all three questions

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEWISTON & ALTURA, Minn. (KTTC) – Lewiston-Altura voters have voted against all three referendum questions Tuesday.

Question 1 would’ve increased the tax levy by raising the amount of funding from $52 a student to $760. The levy would be applicable for ten years.

The vote failed with 551 (50.55%) voting against the measure with 539 (49.45%) voting for it.

Question 2, if approved, would’ve sees infrastructure upgrades to the elementary and high schools including upgrades to electrical, plumbing, security, fire alarm systems, new playground equipment at the elementary school, new flooring in the main gym at the high school, new C-gym bleachers, a new bus garage with adequate space and much more.

633 (58.34%) voted against the measure while 452 (41.66%) voting for it.

Question 3 asked for additional funds to renovate the existing B-Gym in the high school into an auditorium with a capacity of 400, convert old locker rooms into auditorium support space and build a new gymnasium with 2 full size practice courts, locker rooms, a lobby, restrooms and concessions.

756 (70.33%) voted against the measure with 319 (29.67%) voting against.

