High honor for Hormel Foods when it comes to employment for veterans

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – For the 11th year in a row, Hormel Foods has made a notable list for employee efforts for military servicemembers and their families.

Hormel ranks number 23 on Military Times’ 2023 ‘Best for Vets’ employer list.

That ranking is based on the company’s efforts to recruit, retrain and support current and former servicemembers, military spouses and military caregivers.

Hormel leaders said the company has a long history of supporting the military both as an active recruiter and as a leading food supplier for U.S. troops.

The survey addresses areas of greatest importance for transitioning servicemembers, veterans and their families when seeking employment.

Minnesota-based U.S. Bank came in at number three.

