Harvest season on par with five-year averages in Minnesota, Iowa

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Area farmers are on schedule when it comes to the fall harvesting of their crops.

According to the U.S.D.A., 86% of Minnesota’s corn crop is out of the state’s farm fields. That’s two days behind last year, but five days ahead of the five-year average.

Moisture content, for corn harvested last week, averaged 18% in the Gopher State.

Meanwhile, 98% of soybeans are out of the fields. Last year at this time, 100% of beans had been harvested. Minnesota’s five-year average for soybeans is 95%.

In Iowa, the U.S.D.A. reports 89% of the state’s corn crop is harvested. That’s one day ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the five-year average.

The latest average moisture report out of Iowa puts corn at 16%.

97% of soybeans are out in the Hawkeye State, which is is on pace with last year and nine days ahead of the five-year average.

