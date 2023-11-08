Grand Meadow voters approve Question 1, vote no on Question 2

Grand Meadow School District had two referendum questions on the Nov. 7 ballot.
Grand Meadow School District had two referendum questions on the Nov. 7 ballot.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GRAND MEADOW, Minn. (KTTC) – Grand Meadow voters have voted to pass the first question on the ballot but have voted against the second question.

Question 1 will provide updates to the current heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, along with the exterior resurfacing of the school’s unique dome structures totaling $2.3 million. The vote passed 279-125.

Question 2 would’ve funded a building addition for career tech education and allow for the remodeling of the existing early learning space, totaling $2.6 million but failed in the vote of 165 for yes and 238 for no.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Grand Meadow School District seeking nearly $5 million more from taxpayers

