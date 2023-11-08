Fillmore Central voters reject operating levy
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Voters in the Fillmore Central Public Schools District have rejected a single question tax levy on the ballots.
Voters rejected the single question with 409 (57.69%) voting against the measure while 300 (72.31%) voted for it.
If approved, the district would’ve revoked the existing referendum revenue authorization of $292.15 per pupil and replacing it with a new authorization of $783.86 per pupil for 10 years through property tax increases. The measure would’ve been subject to an annual increase at the rate of inflation.
