Diwali event to be held at Mayo Civic Center

Diwali Celebration
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Diwali Cultural event at Mayo Civic Center is being put on by the Indian Cultural Association of Minnesota (ICAM). A few members of ICAM joined Midwest Access on Wednesday.

This celebration combines music, dance, and other attractions that have come to be intrinsically associated with Diwali.

The event is November 11 from 4:30-9:30 p.m. It costs $35 for adults and $30 for kids.

More details here.

