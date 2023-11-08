Disco Kingz make stop on Midwest Access ahead of Zumbrota show
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Disco Kingz make a stop on Midwest Access ahead of an upcoming show at the State Theatre in Zumbrota.
The show is November 18 at 7 p.m., and tickets are still available.
They say “THE ULTIMATE DISCO EXPERIENCE” takes you on a magical history tour of the disco era.
You can watch a preview video of their performance here.
Check out additional shows, including more in the Twin Cities area, here.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.