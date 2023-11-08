Disco Kingz make stop on Midwest Access ahead of Zumbrota show

ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Disco Kingz make a stop on Midwest Access ahead of an upcoming show at the State Theatre in Zumbrota.

The show is November 18 at 7 p.m., and tickets are still available.

They say “THE ULTIMATE DISCO EXPERIENCE” takes you on a magical history tour of the disco era.

You can watch a preview video of their performance here.

Check out additional shows, including more in the Twin Cities area, here.

