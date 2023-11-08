Cloudy and cool today; Cool late week sunshine, then a big warm-up

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The same storm system that brought clouds and a few stray showers to the area Tuesday is keeping things gray and a bit unsettled today as well. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with a slight chance of sprinkles or a few stray spotty rain showers, especially in the midday hours. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s and a light breeze will turn to the northwest in the afternoon.

Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with a slight chance of light showers or sprinkles, mainly in the middle part of the day. High temps will be in the low 50s, with a northwest breeze. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of stray showers or sprinkles today. (KTTC)

Winds will pick up a bit tonight in the wake of the departing storm system. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling from the 40s in the evening to the low 30s later in the night. A westerly breeze will gust to 20 miles per hour after midnight.

Winds from the west will become strong late tonight and they'll remain gusty throughout the day Thursday. (KTTC)

Thursday will be windy and cool with abundant sunshine throughout the day. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 40s with west winds gusting to 35 miles per hour. Wind chill values will be in the 30s for the most part.

After a bright and chilly Friday featuring high temperatures in the low 40s and a slight northwest breeze, warmer air will again work its way into the Upper Midwest over the weekend. Expect partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-40s on Saturday and then mostly sunny weather on Sunday with a gusty south breeze working to pull in more of that mild air. High temperatures will be in the low 50s to round out the weekend Sunday afternoon.

After a windy, Thursday, temps will warm from the 40s to the 50s over the weekend. (KTTC)

The upcoming week will be bright and mild with high temperatures in the mid and upper 50s through next Friday. There may be a little rain later in the following weekend and high temperatures will be in the low 50s.

The upper-level winds will shift northward, allowing warm air to build northward into the region for the upcoming week. Temps will be about ten degrees warmer than the seasonal average as a result. (KTTC)

High temps will warm from the 40s to the 50s over the weekend and for next week. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Wednesday, November 8, 2023. There will be a chance of sprinkles or spotty showers today, otherwise expect a gray and cool day with temperatures climbing to around 50°. After a windy and cool Thursday, temperatures will warm over the weekend to the 50s. Temperature readings next week will be at least 10° above average each day. #weatherman #weather #kttcwx #minnesota ♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.