City of Rochester sales tax levy extended

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester voters have voted to extend the city’s half-percent sales tax levy.

The money from the tax will raise $205 million for street projects, flood control, water quality work, an economic vitality fund, and a new regional sports and recreation complex.

The vote passed with 10,567 (53.60%) voting yes while 9,146 (46.4%) voted no.

This sales tax has existed in Rochester since 1983. It was a way for the city to save up money for Rochester’s flood mitigation costs after the 1978 flood ravaged the city. The tax was most recently extended in 2012.

The sales tax will be extended for a maximum of 24 years or until the projects are repaid, whichever comes first.

The city estimates that bonds for financing the projects could be paid within 17 years by the local sales tax.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.