Charles City voters reject $28.5 million referendum

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Charles City voters have rejected one question on the ballot to the tune of $28.5 million.

If approved, the money would’ve gone towards safety and security upgrades, improving spaces to enhance the educational environment for students, revitalizing outdated circles and special needs area and add an 800-seat auditorium to the building.

The vote failed with 1,427 (57.59%) voting no and 1,051 (42.41%) voting yes.

