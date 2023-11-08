Charles City voters reject $28.5 million referendum

Charles City Comets
Charles City Comets(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Charles City voters have rejected one question on the ballot to the tune of $28.5 million.

If approved, the money would’ve gone towards safety and security upgrades, improving spaces to enhance the educational environment for students, revitalizing outdated circles and special needs area and add an 800-seat auditorium to the building.

The vote failed with 1,427 (57.59%) voting no and 1,051 (42.41%) voting yes.

