Charges filed against former Rochester city employee after camera found in bathroom

Rochester Public Library
Rochester Public Library
By Michael Oder
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A former employee of the city of Rochester is being charged with interference with privacy after a camera was found inside the staff bathroom.

The employee, identified as Todd Christian Lund, 66, worked part-time with Rochester Public Library. According to the city’s release, a RPL employee found a camera in the staff-only bathroom on Oct. 6. RPL leadership removed the camera and called Rochester police, according to the release. Officers and staff checked all of the other bathrooms in the library and no other cameras were found.

Investigators said they discovered Lund placed the camera two hours before it was found on Oct. 6. The city said Lund started working for the library in 2010 and was terminated shortly after the investigation ended.

Interference with privacy is a gross misdemeanor.

