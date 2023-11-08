CEDA celebrates small community accomplishments Thursday

CEDA
CEDA(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – CEDA celebrates small community accomplishments everyday, but is doing it a little differently on Thursday.

It’s the CEDA Partnership Celebration.

The event is about engaging the individuals and organizations who work diligently to ensure the success of rural America. It is from 5-8 p.m. at Riverview Greens Golf & Banquet Center.

Find all you need to know here.

