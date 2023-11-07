UPDATE: County poised to provide police services to city of Goodhue

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – The Goodhue County Board of Commissioners approved a contractual agreement on Tuesday — a step closer for the city of Goodhue to receiving law enforcement services throughout 2024 from the the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office.

Previously, Goodhue’s entire city-operated police department resigned in August. Later that month, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office started providing policing services to the city on a temporary contract which is good through the end of this year.

If approved by the city of Goodhue, the 2024 contractual agreement will include six hours of daily policing services from January 1 to December 31.

The document said the city will pay $118,880 to the county for the coverage.

“The sheriff’s department feels that with their current crew they can meet the level of service that the city of Goodhue was asking for,” said Goodhue County Commissioner Susan Betcher.

According to Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly, sheriff’s offices providing policing services is nothing new — with his office already having contracts with the cities of Pine Island, Wanamingo, Denison and Bellechester.

He said it proves the prevalence of a problem larger than Goodhue County.

“The issue is the shortage of students coming in, and people retiring and not replacing them. So. the issue here is not Goodhue, it is not Goodhue County, and it is not our sheriff’s office. It is we are finding people to work.”

Sheriff Kelly said there had been efforts to hire and solve the police absence in the city of Goodhue, but he said it has been difficult.

“We are going to college fairs saying, ‘Here’s why you should work with us,’ and that’s just the sign of the times. Again, like I told you we never had to do that prior to 2020,” said Kelly.

With the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners giving the green light, the contractual agreement finally requires the city of Goodhue’s approval to take effect.

