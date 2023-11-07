Two rescued from burning house in Winona

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Two people were rescued from a burning house Tuesday in Winona.

According to the Winona Fire Department, crews were dispatched just after 8:30 a.m. to a reported fire on an enclosed porch of a duplex on the 150 block of East Sanborn Street.

WRD said upon arrival, the porch had smoke and flames visible. Two upstairs residents crawled out of a window onto the porch roof because their stairwell was blocked by the fire.

The first arriving firefighters were able to assist the residents down ground ladders. The fire was extinguished, and a search of the building found two dogs and several cats that were also rescued from the building.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Winona Police Department and Winona Area Ambulance assisted on the scene.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.