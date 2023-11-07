Twisted Barrel Wood Fired Pizza joins Midwest Access

Wood Fired Pizza
Wood Fired Pizza(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC was fortunate to have some really good woodfired pizza made right outside the studio. Twisted Barrel Wood Fired Pizza joined Midwest Access on Tuesday. The food truck is closed down for the season, but it made one final stop at KTTC.

Twisted Barrel Wood Fired is a family owned business crazy about pizza! We want to share our love of pizza with you by giving you pizza cooked the way it was intended to be cooked, with wood. Every pizza is made to order and cooked in under two minutes. Crispy, chewy and delicious every time!

Twisted Barrel Wood Fired Pizza

Find Twisted Barrel Wood Fired Pizza’s Facebook page, here.

Find the menu here.

