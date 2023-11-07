Thanksgiving at People’s Food Co-op

People's Food Co-op
People's Food Co-op(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The People’s Food Co-op has locations in Rochester and La Crosse. Thanksgiving preorders are open at both locations now.

Lizzy Haywood is the People’s Food Co-op CEO. She and Kitchen and Bakery Manager Katie Huinker joined Midwest Access on Tuesday.

They showed off three staple Thanksgiving items.

Baked squash with wild rice stuffing

Maple glazed yams

Winter squash risotto

These items are featured in the holiday offerings.

To learn more about the People’s Food Co-op, click here.

